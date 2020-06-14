Susan Louise Wilder, 72, of Sykesville, MD, formerly of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, due to complications from Parkinson's. Born on September 3, 1947 in Denver, CO, she was the daughter of Herman and Jane Hawkinson. and a 1965 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver. Susan married her first husband Robert S. Blair, Jr. and raised three beloved daughters. Susan was an avid singer and musician playing many instruments, was active in multiple musical groups and choirs throughout her life. Susan had a bright, happy spirit and made friends easily. She was an LPN and managed several medical clinics. At the age of 60, Susan earned her RN. After moving to Maryland, she met and married The Rev. Tracy H. Wilder, III. and served parishes in the Village of Horseheads, NY, and Sun City Center, FL during their 21 year marriage. Susan is predeceased by her parents, son Robert S. Blair, III, and granddaughter Sydney G. Carbis. In addition to her husband and ex-husband, she is survived by her brother Michael, daughters and son-in-laws Kristin and Christopher Hernandez, Shawnna and David Bez, Becki Carbis and John Piorkowski, grandchildren Kayla, Angela, Jack, Kelsey, and Will. Through her second marriage, Jennifer Wilder, Eric Geissinger, Tim Wilder and grandchildren Poppie and Effie. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to The Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 14, 2020.