1/1
Susie Ann Fogle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susie Ann Fogle, 74, of Walkersville passed from this life on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick. She is survived by her love of 26 years, Charles W. Warner of Keymar. Born on January 29, 1946, in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Charles Grant and Helen Christine (Pearce) Duvall. Susie graduated from Sykesville High School in 1964, and worked in insurance, farmed for a short time, and finished her career working in medical billing. She enjoyed watching and playing many sports and was an avid duckpin bowler. She enjoyed watching the Ravens, Orioles and the Maryland Terrapins. Susie was a Life Member of The Frederick County Agricultural Society, Inc. where she worked in the Farm & Garden Building taking entries. She spent much of her time volunteering for the Frederick County 4-H Camp and Activities Center where she was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017. In addition to gardening, she found great pleasure watching her granddaughters show their sheep at local and state fairs. She enjoyed being on the farm and helping Charlie to milk and feed calves where she became affectionately known as "Milkmaid." Susie also enjoyed traveling, most recently taking a trip to England with her son and granddaughters to visit fairs, cruised to Alaska and visited Wyoming, Hawaii and Florida. While supporting her children and their involvement in 4-H, FFA, and sports, she received the Honorary State FFA Degree. She is survived by her children, daughter Katherine (Christy) Fuss and spouse, David, of Frederick, and a son, Robert W. Fogle, Jr. of Walkersville; granddaughters Kaitlyn and Ashley Fuss of Frederick; three sisters, Barbara Gartrell (Pat) of Littlestown, PA; Linda Sears (Dale) of Hanover, PA., and Mary Meadows (Robbie) of Eldersburg; and one brother, Charles (Bucky) Duvall (Debbie) of Eldersburg; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Fogle, Sr.; father, Charles Grant and mother, Helen Christine (Pearce) Duvall, and in-laws, Frank and Katherine Danner. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Friday, October 2, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Oppossumtown Pike, Frederick. A celebration of Susie's life journey will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, at All Saint's Episcopal Church, 106 W. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701 Rev. Adrien Dawson will officiate. Anyone wishing to view the service can do so at www.youtube.com/channel/UC3wb5TfuvycfaFgFz8TBWcg Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick. Memorial donations may be made to the Frederick County 4-H Camp and Activities Center or All Saints Episcopal Church. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
All Saint's Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 30, 2020
Barbara,Linda,Bucky,Mary and families.,Im so sorry for your loss. My heart and prayers are with you
Frannie Stoneking Crouse
Friend
September 30, 2020
A wonderful and loving person, whom I loved like she was my mother. You will be deeply missed Susie
Heidi Adkins
Friend
September 30, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
HEIDI ADKINS
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved