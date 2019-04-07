Suzanne Hirtle, age 51 passed away April 5, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born November 29, 1967 in Detroit, Michigan to John and Sylvia Southan. She was a loving wife to Eric Hirtle for 15 years. One of her greatest joys was being a mom to their son, Joshua, age 14. Suzanne loved to love on people. She was a member of Elders Baptist Church in Sykesville, Maryland where she lived her life to please God and serve others. Her faith was very important to her and she shared that with everyone she met. Her life was a living example of one of favorite Bible verses, Ephesians 4:32 – "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Suzanne was predeceased by her mother, Sylvia. She is survived by her father, John and her brothers and their wives, Eric and Nina Southan and Glen and Jennifer Southan, along with their families. In addition, she had numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. All of whom she loved and touched deeply. Please join us as we celebrate her life on Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Elders Baptist Church, 1216 Liberty Road Sykesville, Md. A luncheon will immediately follow in the church's fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at .Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com. Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary