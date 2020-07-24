It is with a saddened and heavy heart to announce that Sylvia Celena Buhrman (nee Ferrari) of Sykesville, MD. passed away on July 20, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Calvin Buhrman and loving mother of the late Calvin Buhrman Jr. Sylvia will be loving remembered by her sister-in-law Doris Mogavero, many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She is also survived by a granddaughter and great grandsons. A private graveside service will be held at Loudon Park Cemetery in Baltimore.



