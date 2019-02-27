On February 23, 2019, Sylvia Smith Thompson, loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in her home in Taneytown, Md. at the age of 93.Family will receive friends at Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Rd., Columbia, MD 21045 on Monday, March 4th, from 10am to 11:30am, where funeral services will begin at 11:30am. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in Carroll County Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019