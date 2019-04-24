Guest Book View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Send Flowers Obituary

Taylor Lynn Smith, 23 of Hampstead, passed away Saturday April 20th, 2019, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born January 2nd, 1996 in Westminster, daughter to Toni Christine (Folk) Fabrick of Hampstead, and Scott Andrew Smith of Finksburg. She was living in Salisbury working at a Biomedical Research Firm and was a graduate of Manchester Valley High School, class of 2014. She loved her sisters, family and friends, makeup, being goofy, music, YouTube videos, and condiments. She had a wild, loving heart, the most beautiful eyes, brightest smile and a remarkable sense of humor which couldn't be matched.Surviving in addition to her parents are her step parents, Duane K. Fabrick of Hampstead and Dianne T. Smith of Finksburg; sisters, Cricket N. Smith of Montana, Aly M. Ruiz and her husband Tony of Finksburg, Kelsey A. Smith and her companion Mark David Azadi of Oregon, Hailey J. Fabrick of Hampstead, Megan T. Sevil of Eldersburg, and Samantha E. Sevil and her fiance Brandon Wean of Sykesville; a niece, Vera Y. Ruiz and nephew Brandon J. Wean; grandparents, Jack and Yvonne Folk of Fayetteville, and Beverly E. Smith of Eldersburg; as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. The family will receive friends Thursday April 25 from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME. 934 South Main Street, Hampstead. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday April 26 at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Crocker officiating. In lieu of flowers, we would politely request that you donate to Together We Own It, 255 Clifton Boulevard, Suite 308, Westminster, MD 21157 or online at

