Taylor Wayne Barnes, 33, of Frizzellburg, Maryland, died on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at home. Born April 29, 1987, he was the loving son of R. Wayne and Bonnie Q. Barnes of Frizzellburg, Md. Taylor grew up and loved life on their farm. As a child he spent hours designing and building his own Lego city, complete with working train garden and covering the floor of several rooms of their house. He won second place at the state level for his own design of Lego vehicles. He competed in many tractor "pedal pulls" and won all competitions with the exception of one. As an adult he has enjoyed successfully competing in numerous tractor pulls, especially at the Carroll County Ag Center, with a junker of a tractor that only he could keep running. Taylor attended The St. Paul School, Brooklandville, Md., and then transferred and graduated from Jemicy School for dyslexic students, Owings Mills, MD, having attended there for seven years. Taylor attended Francis Scott Key High School for four years where he graduated in 2006, with honors, from the Career and Technology program in Diesel Tech as well as the Welding program. He won FFA Green hand award his freshman year at FSK and competed at the state and regional levels in Agronomy. In 2008, he received his AA degree and graduated with honors and second in his class from Northeast Iowa Community College, specializing in the John Deere Agricultural Technology Program with national certifications in diesel engine, a/c, transmission and electrical. Upon graduation, he returned to his home turf and worked briefly locally. September 9, 2009, he began working for Gladhill Tractor Mart, Frederick, MD and became their "on the road" mechanic. He loved his work traveling to different farms helping the farmers by fixing their tractors. Taylor became a cracker-jack-mechanic, and absolutely loved his work for Gladhill. He did a lot of side work in a small shop on his parent's farm, many times working 24 hour days to accomplish his side work as well as the work for Gladhill. In 2013, with the help of his parents, he opened his own full-fledged shop on his parent's farm and became totally self-employed. He continued to travel to his own customer's farms, as well as doing big jobs in his own shop. As a child he always wanted his own business and accomplished that goal. In 2016, Taylor became ill, thanks to the effects of over prescribed medications. He continued work part time in his business, but also continued to be hounded, through no fault of his own, by over prescribed drugs. For 4 years he did battle with doctors, medications, depression and anxiety and he tried to continue work in the successful business he built and loved. He tried his best to be loyal to the customers he loved and they were loyal to him. On Saturday, August 8, 2020, at age 33, he lost the battle. He could no longer take the pain and suffering he was fighting and took his own life. His wonderful sense of humor, his caring for the other person, his drive and loyalty to help others, his superior talent for fixing equipment, his thoughtfulness, love of nature, and his drive that tomorrow be would be healthy again will all be dearly missed by his loving family and friends. He is hurting no more and as a Christian, he is now in the company of his Heavenly Father and loving family members. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Barnes family farm, 2301 Frizzellburg Rd., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 14th at 9 a.m. at the Barnes family farm with Rev. Anne C. Durboraw officiating. Burial will follow at St. Luke's (Winters) Lutheran Cemetery in New Windsor. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Taylor W. Barnes scholarship fund (to further a student's studies in agriculture and farming) c/o: The Community Foundation, 255 Clifton Blvd., Suite 313, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.



