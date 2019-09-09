|
|
Technical Sergeant Kyle Joseph DeLane, age 34, of Woodbine, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Born August 28, 1985, in Lewisville, TX he was the son of Kandis Bailey of New Windsor and Joseph Anthony DeLane, Jr. of Fate, TX. Kyle was a graduate of South Carroll High School, Class of 2003 and received his Bachelor's Degree in Emergency Management while serving in the US Air Force. He had served for over 11 years in the US Air Force working in Bio Environmental Engineering and recruiting. Kyle had a great love for his family and country. Surviving in addition to his parents are siblings: Brooke D. Rainey and husband Douglas of Rockland, CA, Kurt B. Buckingham and Brandon K. Buckingham both of Woodbine and Melissa and Brendan DeLane of Destin, FL; grandparents: Ken and Linda Bailey of Jacksonville, TX and Glenda Leathers of Quinland, TX; step-father Kent B. Buckingham of Woodbine and step-mother Sharon DeLane of Fate, TX. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 5 to 7pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will follow at 7pm with military honors. Interment will be private.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 9, 2019