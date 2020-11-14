Teresa Marie Chenoweth, 81, of Westminster, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster. Born May 11, 1939 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Nicola and Catherine (Matrangolo) Lopreato. She was the wife of the late George Edward Chenoweth. Surviving are her daughter, Nancy L. Little of Manchester; sons, George E. Chenoweth of Timonium and Michael J. Chenoweth of Frankford, DE; sister, Catherine Polkowski of Dundalk; brother, Andrew Lopreato of Clearwater, FL; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Roxanne LaVoie. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Carroll Hospice, Inc., 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements are by Eline Funeral Home, Hampstead.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store