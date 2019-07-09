Teresa Ann Miller, 55, of Reisterstown, died on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born on September 28, 1963 in Somerset, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late August James Caldaroni, Jr, and Joy Jean Durst. She is survived by her husband Carl A. Miller. Teresa worked as a Nurses Aid at Carroll Hospice. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Besides her husband she is survived by her children Shanda L. Miller and Dale A. Miller both of Reisterstown; siblings Cynthia Bare, Jonathan Caldaroni, and Katherine Flick all of Somerset, PA; 5 grandchildren Samantha, Jade, Trent, Star, and Trinity. She was predeceased by her daughter Megan M. Miller who died in 2016. Services will be private. Contributions can be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD. 21157. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 9, 2019