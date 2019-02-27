|
Teresa (Yohn) Pescatore 93 of Winfield, MD Passed Monday, February 25, 2019She was the beloved wife of the late Frank PescatoreMrs. Pescatore was born October 31, 1925 in Sykesville, MD the daughter of the late Merle E. Yohn and late Helen Freyman Yohn. She was a homemaker. Hobbies included knitting, crocheting, and doing puzzlesSurviving are Son Jay W. and wife Terry Pescatore of Hagerstown, former daughter-in-law Mary Pescatore Daniel of Winchester, VA, sister Mary Horton of Winfield, grandchildren Bryan and wife Brittany Pescatore of Keymar, Christi and husband Stephen Stevens of Charlestown, WV, Tara and husband Eric Olson of Orlando, FL, Jason Pescatore of Orlando, FL, great-grandchildren Tyler, Casandra, Easton and Everly. Preceded in death by son Frank Eugene Pescatore, sister Pearl Pickett, brother Lindy "Bud" Yohn and daughter-in-law Linda Pescatore.Funeral Services will take place Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12 noon with a viewing 1 hour prior from 11 AM -12 PM at the BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784Interment Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD . In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Winfield Volunteer Fire Company 1320 West Old Liberty Road Sykesville, MD 21784 , or Carroll Hospice 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 27, 2019