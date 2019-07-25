Teresa Elizabeth "Terri" Wheat, 59, of New Windsor, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Dove House. Born on April 8, 1960 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert Costin and Jean Newton Costin. She was married to the late Dennis E. Wheat, Sr. who died on June 24, 2012. Terri was the bookkeeper and office manager for Denny Wheat Contracting. She enjoyed taking trips to Charlestown, West Virginia, playing the poker slots and wagering on the horse races. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren who knew her as "MeMe". She is survived by her two children, Denny Wheat, Jr. and wife Lynette of Glenville, PA., and Nicki Wheat of New Windsor; companion Gary Hann; brother Butch and wife Cheryl; sisters Brenda, Patti, and Sandy; four grandchildren Ashlyn Wheat, Cooper Wheat, Lucas Lawson, and Jason Lawson. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 11 to 12 with a Memorial Service beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Deacon Charles E. Barnhart, Jr. will be officiating. Contributions can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at https://ww5.komen.org/.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 25, 2019