Terri Lynn Hossler, 59, of Westminster, Maryland, died peacefully surrounded by her caregivers and friends on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster.Born on February 21, 1960 in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Charles Ellsworth and Barbara Lea (Myers) Hossler. Terri was loved and cared for by her Richcroft family since 2003, and attended Change, Inc. for many years. She was a graduate of Carroll Springs School in 1981. She loved everything Disney, and enjoyed trips to Florida and cruises to the Bahamas. She touched so many lives with her loving and contagious personality and will be greatly missed.Surviving are sisters, Teresa Mayne and husband Michael of Taneytown and Susan Hossler of Middletown; nieces, Tiffany Mayne-Hossler and Jessica Mayne; nephews, Keith Hossler, Timothy Robertson, Brady Harris, and Colby Harris.A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. Friends may visit on Tuesday, April 9th from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary