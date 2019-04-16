Terry Cale Henderson, 78, of Finksburg, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Inspirations Memory Care of Westminster.Terry was born on May 2,1940 in Ashland, NC, to the late Otis and Mae Rice Henderson. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, and a member of the American Legion Post #148, Essex. After 30 years, Terry retired from Northrop Grumman. He was enthusiastic about antique cars and shortwave radios. Above all, he loved his cats, especially his last one Calie.Terry is survived by his dear friends Paul F. and Karen Crowe of Finksburg.His services are private.Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster.Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Cale Henderson.
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 16, 2019