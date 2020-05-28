Terry Grable
Terry Wayne Grable, 67 of Keymar, died Saturday May 23, 2020 at Frederick Health. Born November 13, 1952 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late John Henry Grable and C. Catherine Baker Grable. He was the husband of Sandy Grable, his wife of 45 years. He was a graduate of Linganore High School. Terry was part of the Lanettes drum corps, as well as the Bridgettes, where he also served as a drum instructor. Terry started working with his parents, later owning and operating Grable's Commercial Sandblasting and Painting for 44 years. Terry was very active with the Terra Rubra Lions Club, holding many different positions over his 47-year membership, including President. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, coaching baseball, family gatherings, spending time with his grandkids especially watching them play sports. He is survived by sons, Terry Wayne "TJ" Grable Jr. and wife Christine of Frederick, John Walton "Johnny" Grable and wife Megan of Mt. Airy; sisters, Charlotte Sullivan of Frederick, Gail Caines of Boonsboro, and four grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Miller, Logan and Devin Grable. Also surviving are brothers-in-law Wayne Weeks and wife Sharon of Taneytown, Wendell Weeks and wife Valerie of Randallstown and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers-in-law Jack Sullivan and Glenn Weeks, and a niece, Cathy Tracey-Green. An outdoor Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Terry's home, 11726 Keymar Rd, Keymar, MD 21757. Casual attire suggested and bring your own lawn chair/blankets for seating. Masks are required. Memorial contributions in Terry's name may be made to the Terra Rubra Lion's Club, c/o Larry Stambaugh, 35 Fairground Avenue, Taneytown MD 21787, or the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Carroll County Times on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Outdoor at Terry's home -- Casual attire, bring your own lawn chair/blanket and masks are required.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Funston sewell
Classmate
May 27, 2020
He was a great classmate and friend.
Funston sewell
Classmate
May 27, 2020
Sandy and family, I am so shocked to hear about Terry. I worked for UPS and delivered to Terry alot over the last 30 years. You could not of known a nicer Man. My sincere condolences, Scott Riffle
Scott D Riffle
May 27, 2020
Sandy, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Terry was such a happy fun person , he will truly be missed.
Barbara Montgomery
Friend
May 27, 2020
Dearest Sandy and Family, please accept our sincerest sympathy in the loss of Terry. He was a very kind and caring individual who will be surely missed. He always had a kind word and smile whenever you saw him. God Bless you all.
Shawn and Michael Reese
Friend
May 27, 2020
Sandy so Sorry for your loss ,Terry was a great friend we had a lot of fun back in high school R.I.P. buddy you will be missed.
Garry (Buck)Biddinger
Friend
May 27, 2020
TERRY WAS THE NICEST GUY IN SCHOOL AND FUNNY ALWAY NICE AND FRIENDLY RIP MY CLASS MATE
GARY WILSON
Classmate
May 27, 2020
I have known Terry since first grade. He was a good friend and great neighbor. He will be missed by the class of 70. Sending love and prayers to Sandy and family.
Sue Stull
Classmate
