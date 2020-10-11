Terry Lynn Foertschbeck, 56 of Woodbine, MD Passed Thursday, October 8, 2020. Beloved wife of John H. Foertschbeck. She was born December 4, 1967 in Baltimore, MD The daughter of Frank W. Grube and the late Judith A (Mariner) Grube. Loving mother of Lindsay Purcell and Alexandra Foertschbeck. Dear sister of Tina Grube and Tracey Nesbitt. Also survived by her four-legged friend Francesca. Services are PRIVATE. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY.