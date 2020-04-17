Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Ruch. View Sign Service Information J.L. Davis Funeral Home 12525 Bradbury Avenue Smithsburg , MD 21783 (301)-791-1230 Send Flowers Obituary

Terry Lynn Ruch, 60, of Woodbine, died April 14, 2020 at Howard General Hospital. Born March 10,1960, she was the daughter of Peggy Grimes and the late Keith Grimes. She was a devoted wife to her late husband, Blakley "Bobby" Ruch for over 20 years as well as a loving mother to Josh C Ruch and the late Justin C Ruch. Terry graduated from South Carroll High school where she met the love of her life, Bobby Ruch. She was a stay at home mother and homemaker for many years, later on she worked at the Gettysburg High School cafeteria and as a bookkeeper at Gather Manor Apartments. She enjoyed doing crafts, vacations to Ocean City, volunteering at the Winfield Fire Hall carnivals and cooking. Terry loved sporting events, specifically when her sons where paying baseball. She also loved spending time with her loved ones, notably with her grandson, Waylan Ruch. Terry loved all her pet dogs, especially the late Lily Mae. Surviving in addition to her mother Peggy, son Josh and grandson Waylan is her sister Donna and nephew Ricky Warner Jr and daughter-in-law Kari Watt. At this time, a memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at

