Thelma Huth, 84, of Union City, GA, formerly of Carroll County, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital in Newnan, GA. Born February 19, 1936 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late J. Vernon and Iva Maybell "Sis" (Warwick) Wagner. She was predeceased by both of her husbands, Robert L. Bartlett, Jr. and William "Bill" Huth. Thelma was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She formerly attended Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Finksburg, where she sang in the choir, and Granite Baptist Church in Glen Burnie, where she was an active member of the Cornerstones Sunday School Class. Thelma enjoyed reading, singing, playing solitaire, and in her younger years, participating in theater productions. She loved nature and especially enjoyed birds. She enjoyed going to the ocean and the beach. She was a fan of the Baltimore Orioles and the Baltimore Ravens. Thelma took pride in her appearance and was always stylish and well put together. She was funny and fun-loving, and her laugh was contagious. Surviving are daughter, Robin Bartlett Frazier and husband Donald of Taneytown, and their children, Joanna Ellison (Robert), Rebekah Harrison, and Hannah Frazier Myers (Clayton); daughter, Cheri Bartlett of Woodstock, GA and her children, Adrienne and Aaron Ahmadinia; daughter-in-law, Kathy Bartlett of East Earl, PA, and her children, Melody Burkhart (David), Angela Folk (Will), and Michael Bartlett (Jenna); brother, Donald Wagner of Rosedale; 11 great-grandchildren; a niece; and 2 nephews. In addition to her husbands, Thelma was predeceased by her son, Robert L. Bartlett III and a brother, John Richard Wagner. The family will receive friends 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster, MD. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Finksburg Cemetery, 3000 Baltimore Blvd., Finksburg, MD, with the Pastor Bill Townsend of Granite Baptist Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Thelma's name may be made to Finksburg Cemetery, P.O. Box 493, Finksburg, MD 21048.



