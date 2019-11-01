Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma M. Lombardi. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Funeral service 10:00 AM St. John's United Methodist Church 1205 N. Main Street Hampstead , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thelma Marie (Harrell) Lombardi of Maryville, TN passed away October 27, 2019 at the age of 98. She was one of nine children born in Buladean, NC – a community nestled in the shadow of Roan Mountain. After moving to Pennsylvania as a young adult, Thelma married Alfred (Al) Lombardi in 1951. They built a life around family and friends in Hampstead, Maryland, and worked together at a garment factory. They enjoyed hosting dinners with friends, volunteering, leading lives of faith, and traveling together. Al died in 1988 after 37 years of marriage, and they will soon be reunited in their final resting place at St. John's Cemetery of Hampstead. In 2005 Thelma relocated to Maryville, Tennessee to live closer to her family. Over the past fourteen years she has become an integral part of the Anglim family – experiencing many new adventures and sharing important life moments. "Aunt Thelma" will be greatly missed by Sharon, Wayne, Caroline, and Annemarie Anglim, along with the many friends she made in Tennessee, especially those who served on mission with Thelma at First United Methodist Church of Maryville. Thelma is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Nettie (Greene) Harrell, and siblings, Howard "DC" Harrell (Bogue Chitto, MS), Murrell Harrell (Bakersville, NC), Guy Harrell (Greeneville, TN), Wayne Harrell (York, PA), Olean Walker (Brookhaven, MS), Dixie L. Jackson (York, PA), and Anna Rose Hughes (Max Meadows, VA). Thelma is survived by her youngest brother, Buster Harrell (York, PA), sisters-in-law, Violet (wife of Buster) and Sonya (wife of Wayne), and twenty-five nieces and nephews, who were an important part of her life and she theirs. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, at 10am at St. John's United Methodist Church (1205 N. Main Street, Hampstead, MD), with interment in Hampstead Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to gather for lunch to enjoy another Thelma favorite, Maryland crab cakes, at Greenmount Station Restaurant (1631 N. Main, Hampstead). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church (1205 N. Main Street, Hampstead, MD 21074) or the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Auxiliary (PO Box 508, Hampstead, MD 21074). Local arrangements by Eline Funeral Home, Hampstead.

