Thelma N. Blizzard, of Manchester, MD, died on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Hanover Hall in Hanover, PA. Born on June 27, 1921, in Reese, MD, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Nellie Hoffman. She was the loving wife of the late Harry P. Blizzard. Thelma was a graduate of Manchester High School. She retired from Black and Decker. Thelma was known for her cake baking and her love of family history. She was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Surviving her is a daughter: Pat (Don) Shaeffer of Hanover, PA; granddaughter, Lisa Sterner (Wally Sims) of Spring Grove, PA; grandson, Randy (Cathy) Shaeffer of Hanover, PA; great grandson, TJ Sterner of Hanover, PA; ex-granddaughter Kelly Shaeffer of Hanover, PA; niece, Judy Barnes, and nephew, Garth Mays. She was predeceased by a siblings Anna Mays and William "Bud" E. Hoffman. A memorial gathering will be held at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102 on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5-7pm. If desired, donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 739, Manchester, MD 21102 Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on July 20, 2019