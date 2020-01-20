Thelma C. Reaver, 93, of Westminster, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Carroll Lutheran Villge Health Care Center. Born December 27, 1926 in Union Bridge, she was the daughter of the late George Paul Crouse and Helen Lambert Crouse. Her husband John Hamilton Reaver died January 9, 1994. Before retiring she was a Vice President at Carroll County Bank. She graduated from Elmer Wolfe High School. After retiring she was the manager at the Carroll Lutheran Village Gift Shop. She and her late husband were avid golfers and charter members of Wakefield Valley Golf Club. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at Carroll Hospital, Grace Lutheran Church and also volunteered at Target and Change, Inc. She is survived by her sister Deanna M. Sell of Taneytown. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 4 siblings Byron E. Crouse, George H.U. Crouse, Josephine "Jo" Harner and Wayne D. Crouse. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 21 Carroll St., Westminster. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment will follow at Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Target Community and Educational Services, 111 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or Change, Inc. 115 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 20, 2020