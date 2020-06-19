Thelma Souders, 84, of Westminster, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Carroll Lutheran Village. Born July 16, 1935 in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Enoch and Margaret Caldwell Hensley. She was the wife of the late Chester Souders who died in 1988. Thelma had worked as a shipping clerk for Webster's Men's Wear. She especially enjoyed spending time with family, cheering on her grandchildren at all of their sporting events and ceremonies, and visiting the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia where she grew up. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Community. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law Mike and Kathy Souders, daughter Margaret Souders and companion Janette Tuck, grandchildren Tim, Maura, Kevin and Rebecca Souders and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Thurmond Swindall, Terrance Swindall, Gladys Fleming, Coy Hensley, Hazel MacMenamie, Bill Hensley, Opal Luke and Roy and Troy Hensley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. Social distancing, face coverings and 50% capacity will be in effect at the funeral home and at the church. In lieu of flowers, sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 19, 2020.