Thelma Elizabeth "Beth" Warner, 88, left this earth from her home in Blountville, TN on February 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 19, 1931 in Westminster, MD, to Edgar George Levi and Ruth Marie (Wimert) Barber. Her greatest joys on her journey of love and light were her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Indian Education Fund by visiting https://bit.ly/2I8LRgl. Arrangements especially for Ms. Warner and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 3, 2020