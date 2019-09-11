|
Theo Grace (Motter) Amoss, 89, of Westminster, Maryland, died peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Columbia Cottage in Hanover, PA. Born on July 11, 1930 near Detour, in Frederick Co., Maryland she was the daughter of the late Clarence J. and Mary (Haines) Motter. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, George W. Amoss. Theo worked at various jobs over the years, and most recently with Shafer Brothers and at Random House. In her younger years she attended Keysville Lutheran Church; and was a member of St. John's (Leister's) Lutheran Church in Westminster. She enjoyed music and sang in the church choir for many years. She was a bowler and enjoyed puzzles. Surviving in addition to her husband are children, Steven Amoss and wife Robin of Finksburg, Sylvia Moklak of Hanover, PA, Faye Wolf and husband Ron of Littlestown, PA, Daniel Amoss and wife Janet of Westminster, and Lisa Ogg and husband Dave of Glenville, PA; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Sanders of Littlestown, PA, and Isabelle Reitz of Fayetteville, PA; brother-in-law, Dean Nusbaum of Aiken, S.C.; sister-in-law, Carol Amoss of Taneytown. She was predeceased by a sister Thelma Nusbaum. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster. Burial will follow in Keysville Union Cemetery in Keysville. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 827 Leister's Church Rd., Westminster, MD 21157 or VNA of Hanover, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331 ([email protected]).
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 11, 2019