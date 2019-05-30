Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Adams. View Sign Service Information Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc. 311 Broadway Hanover , PA 17331 (717)-637-5194 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc. 311 Broadway Hanover , PA 17331 View Map Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc. 311 Broadway Hanover , PA 17331 View Map Memorial service 7:00 PM Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc. 311 Broadway Hanover , PA 17331 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa Marie Adams, of Hanover, loving wife of David Adams, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.Born on Monday, July 23, 1962 in Westminster, MD, she was a daughter of John Munford of Shelby, NC and the late Norma Black Stephan. Theresa worked as an Admissions Coordinator at Homewood at Plum Creek. She loved music, especially Fleetwood Mac and Pearl Jam but her true passion was for people. She would go above and beyond to help a friend in need. Surviving, in addition to her father and her husband of nearly 25 years, are three children, Kyle Yingling and his fiancée, Mariah Rodriguez, of Frederick, MD, Ryan Adams and his wife, Taylor, of Hanover, and Sierra Adams and her fiancé, Travis Fisher of Hanover; one sister, Kimberly Barefield and her husband, Tuggle of Finksburg, MD; and her step-mother, Brenda Munford. Theresa was awaiting the arrival of her first grandchild, Laden Adams, the son of Ryan and Taylor. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Arthur Stephan.A memorial service will be held at 7 PM Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home & cremation Care Center, Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover with Certified Celebrant Kasie J. Watkins officiating. The family will receive friends at visitations from 1-3PM and 5-7PM on Saturday at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1004 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648, VNA Hospice of Hanover & Spring Grove, 440 Madison Street Hanover, PA 17331or Gift of Life 401 N. 3rd Street Philadelphia, PA 19123.

Theresa Marie Adams, of Hanover, loving wife of David Adams, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.Born on Monday, July 23, 1962 in Westminster, MD, she was a daughter of John Munford of Shelby, NC and the late Norma Black Stephan. Theresa worked as an Admissions Coordinator at Homewood at Plum Creek. She loved music, especially Fleetwood Mac and Pearl Jam but her true passion was for people. She would go above and beyond to help a friend in need. Surviving, in addition to her father and her husband of nearly 25 years, are three children, Kyle Yingling and his fiancée, Mariah Rodriguez, of Frederick, MD, Ryan Adams and his wife, Taylor, of Hanover, and Sierra Adams and her fiancé, Travis Fisher of Hanover; one sister, Kimberly Barefield and her husband, Tuggle of Finksburg, MD; and her step-mother, Brenda Munford. Theresa was awaiting the arrival of her first grandchild, Laden Adams, the son of Ryan and Taylor. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Arthur Stephan.A memorial service will be held at 7 PM Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home & cremation Care Center, Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover with Certified Celebrant Kasie J. Watkins officiating. The family will receive friends at visitations from 1-3PM and 5-7PM on Saturday at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1004 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648, VNA Hospice of Hanover & Spring Grove, 440 Madison Street Hanover, PA 17331or Gift of Life 401 N. 3rd Street Philadelphia, PA 19123. Published in Carroll County Times on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.