Theresa Frances Jameson, 68, of Westminster, formerly of Catonsville, Maryland died suddenly on Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home. Born July 20, 1951 in Newark, NJ, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Bridget P. (Coogan) Jameson. She worked as a nursing assistant for many years. Surviving her are sisters, Maureen Jameson of Westminster and Debby Jackson and husband Al of Taneytown; brother, William "Bill" Jameson of Westminster; and nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of a Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster with funeral celebrant John C. Morrill officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , (www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_heart.html).
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 4, 2019