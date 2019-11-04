Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Jameson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Frances Jameson


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Frances Jameson Obituary
Theresa Frances Jameson, 68, of Westminster, formerly of Catonsville, Maryland died suddenly on Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home. Born July 20, 1951 in Newark, NJ, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Bridget P. (Coogan) Jameson. She worked as a nursing assistant for many years. Surviving her are sisters, Maureen Jameson of Westminster and Debby Jackson and husband Al of Taneytown; brother, William "Bill" Jameson of Westminster; and nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of a Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster with funeral celebrant John C. Morrill officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , (www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_heart.html).
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
Download Now