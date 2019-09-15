Theresa L. Chaney, 55, of Reisterstown passed away on September 10, 2019. She was born on March 2, 1964 in Baltimore, MD to the late William Henry Frazee, Jr. and Barbara Ann (nee Obrzut) Frazee. She was married to the late Edward Louis Chaney. Ms. Chaney had worked as an office manager in a chiropractor's office. She was also very active in her community's events. She had a kind heart and a passion for helping others. She is survived by her brother Christopher W. Frazee and his wife Debbie of Finksburg, MD; father in law Edwin Chaney, Jr.; sister in law Cindy Chaney; nephews Nicholas C.W. Frazee and Hunter Joseph Frazee and Justin and Jason Burgess.; grandmother Claire Virginia Frazee; companion Richard Nocar; her feline friend, Ariel; and many extended family members. Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD Tuesday, September 17, 2019 10-11am. Service will begin at 11am. Interment in All Saints' Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2002 Clipper Park Road, Baltimore, MD 21211 [email protected] or the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 15, 2019