Theresa I. Miller, 74, of Westminster, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Larry G. Miller for 56 years. Born Aug 30, 1945 in Gettysburg, Theresa was the daughter of the late George J. & Anna (Ginter) Miller. She had received her GED later in life when her son graduated from high school. She was retired from English American Tailoring Co., Westminster, after over 19 years of employment. Surviving in addition to her husband are her son, Timothy L. Miller & Michelle; her daughter Laurie A. Poore & Patrick., all of Manchester, MD; her son John O'Rourke of Florida; her four grandchildren: Ashleigh & Ryan Bis and Brennen & Kaylin Miller; her sister Dorothy Shriver of Gettysburg and her niece, Jeanie Cole & George of Biglerville. Theresa was predeceased by her 6 sisters: Helen Weishaar, Catherine Harmon, Margaret, Edith, Mary & Mildred Miller and her 2 brothers: George & Leo Miller. In earlier years, Theresa enjoyed attending yard sales and going fishing and always cherished spending time with her grandchildren. Funeral Service is Friday, Jan 17, at 10 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown, with The Rev. Craig Arentz officiating. Viewings are 2 – 4 and 6 –8 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment is in Christ Church Cemetery, Littlestown. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 15, 2020