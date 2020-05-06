Theresa Ann Stone, 67, of Hampstead, passed away Sunday May 3, 2020 at her home. Born May 24, 1952 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Edward Noland and Mary Vesta Welsh Roche. She was the wife of Cary Scott Stone, her husband of 44 years. Mrs. Stone had worked as an assistant religious education coordinator at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Manchester, where she was a member of the church, a religious education teacher, a member of the Social Action Group, and Care & Share. She also taught exercise and assisted with dance classes at the North Carroll Recreation Dance studio. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time at the beach, especially in Ocean City, MD. Surviving are her daughter, Sara Stone of Atlanta, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Meg Stone of Bethlehem, PA; grandson, Nolan Stone and granddaughter, Evelyn Stone, both of Bethlehem; sisters and brother-in-law, Mary Richards, and Patricia and Tim Brennan, all of Towson; brother-in-law and his wife, Stuart and Patty Stone of Leonardtown; sisters-in-law and their husbands, Peggy and Bob Simpson of Manchester, and Sherri and Doug Blackiston of Hampstead. Due to current health concerns and safety restrictions, a visitation and Funeral Mass will be held at a later date and due notice will be given. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6627945&pg=personal&fr_id=39300 Arrangements have been entrusted to ELINE FUNERAL HOME, Hampstead.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 6, 2020.