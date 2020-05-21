Thomas Bates
1936 - 2020
Thomas Edgar (Ed) Bates, age 84, of Westminster, Maryland, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center located in Rising Sun, Maryland. Born March 3, 1936 in Nashville, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Robert and Evelyn (Tubb) Bates. He was the loving husband of Joyce Aileen Bates, also deceased. He is survived by his children Scott Bates, Seth Bates and wife Debbie, Jordana Bates, Cindy Callahan and husband Pat, Wayne Ross and wife Tina; grandchildren Rachel Bates, Justin Rowzee, Megan Callahan, Sean Pat Callahan, Johnathan Ross and his wife Sarah, Steven Ross, Alexa Kleiman and her husband Michael, Jaime Schwartz, Eric Schwartz and great-granddaughter Jaedyn Rowzee. Ed enjoyed many outdoor activities; such as golfing, hiking, biking and visiting Ocean City, Maryland and the Sea Isle City, New Jersey Shore. Before retiring, Ed was employed as a Real Estate Broker/Agent throughout his career in Carrol County, Maryland. Ed served in the Regular US Army as a Private First Class during 1956-1957. During this time of the COVID/economic crisis throughout the United States of America; the family requests that in lieu of flowers; please contribute to your local Food Bank a www.feedingamerica.org/find-your-local-foodbank or the Red Cross at www.redcross.org. The family will host a private memorial service and will schedule a life celebration for Thomas E. Bates at a future date. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.



Published in Carroll County Times on May 21, 2020.
