Thomas Charles Bray, 69, of Union Bridge, MD died on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore. Born December 26, 1949 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Jerome and Rose (Endres) Bray. He was the devoted husband of Sandra Lambert-Bray. Tom was a Telecommunications Network Specialist with T. Rowe Price in Owings Mills, MD for 17 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Taneytown, the Knights of Columbus, and the Taneytown Lions Club. He had previously been a paid firefighter and paramedic for the Baltimore County Fire Department and was a volunteer with the Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Company. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Surviving, in addition to his beloved wife Sandy, are cousin, John Neunan, who was like a brother to Tom, and many other family members. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 44 Frederick St., Taneytown, MD, with Monsignor Martin E. Feild as celebrant. Burial will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster. The family will receive friends 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, June 23rd at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD.