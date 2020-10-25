Thomas Ernest Clayton was born in Orleans, France on Monday, July 27, 1953 to his late parents, Thomas Brooks Clayton, Jr and Kathryn Johnson Clayton both of Midway, GA. He passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Central Florida Reginal Hospital in Sanford, FL, after battling a short illness. Ernie had went to several schools as a child do to being in a military family and graduated from Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, FL in 1972. Immediately following graduation, he joined the United States Army where he served for seven years in the Signal Corps. He spoke often of his service in the Army, where he served in Viet Nam, Germany, and the United States. A proud veteran, he was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW Post 467) in Westminster, MD where he was part of the men's auxiliary for many years but always found a way to be part of a VFW wherever he lived until falling ill. Ernie was preceded in death by his wife Judy Ann Clayton of Sanford, FL, who passed in 2018; two sister's Diane Gise and Priscilla Boone, both of Milledgeville, GA. Survivors include a daughter, Amy Dawn Wolf of Abbottstown, PA and a son, Thomas Brooks Clayton, III of Sanford, FL. Ernie leaves behind four grandchildren, Jeffrey Leigh Clayton, Wallace Garfield Wolf, III, Joshua Alan Wolf, and Quinn Clayton; along with 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Kathy (Mel) Hanson of Palatka, FL; brothers, Duane (Karen) Clayton of Ivey, GA; Philip (Julie) Clayton of Toomsboro, GA; and Clay (Sharon) Taglioli, of Savannah, GA. Ernie has requested to be cremated before his passing and we the family have respected his wishes. No memorial at this time has been scheduled.