Thomas "Tom" David May, 77, of Finksburg, Maryland passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster after an extended illness. Tom was the loving husband of Patricia Spencer May, his wife of 51 years. Tom was born on December 8, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Thomas F. May and Margaret P. May. He was a Vietnam Veteran. In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by his children; Stephanie May of Finksburg, Jessica May of Westminster, and grandson, Zachary Cover of Finksburg; and sister, Bonnie May LeMar, of Redwood City, California, and nine nieces and nephews. He was retired from Knorr Brake after many years of service. He was a 1959 graduate of Westminster High School. He attended Western Maryland College. In his spare time, Tom enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a founding member of Clearfield Bible Church where he served in numerous capacities. He was a member of Calvary Bible Church. He was an avid fisherman, a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Baltimore Colts, now Ravens, and Maryland Terrapins basketball. He also enjoyed running track in high school and playing soccer in college. He was passionate about bowling. He also enjoyed golfing and playing church softball. He enjoyed gardening and working outside. In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his brother, James E. May. In accordance with his wishes, Tom's body was donated to science. Memorial contributions, in his name, may be offered to one's . Published in Carroll County Times on June 7, 2019

