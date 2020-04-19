Thomas David McDermott, Jr., of Westminster passed on, on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born on August 1, 1955, in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Thomas David McDermott, Sr. and Margaret Ann (nee Spicer) McDermott Piel. David was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph High School. David was an accomplished athlete at Mount Saint Joseph playing varsity lacrosse and football, remaining an avid local sports fan. He was a retired, professional truck driver having worked the majority of his career with Von Paris Moving & Storage/North American Van Lines. He attended St. John Catholic Church in Westminster. Surviving David are his son Justin Thomas McDermott; siblings Mary K. "Kathy" Fischer, Sheila A. McDermott Hanzsche and Brian W. McDermott. Also survived by his grandchildren, 2 nieces and 1 nephew. His love of his family, the beach and enduring sense of humor will be missed. A Memorial Service/ Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made, in David's name, to Mount Saint Joseph High School at https://www.msjnet.edu/giving/make-a-gift. Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 19, 2020