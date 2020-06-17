Thomas Dell

Thomas LeRoy Dell, 69, of Mesquite, NV passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at home in the loving care of his family after an extended illness. Born February 9, 1951 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of Melvin Leroy Dell and Betty Louise Smith Dell. In 2011 he married Fay Anita Dell in Hawaii. Tommy grew up in Manchester, MD and was a graduate of North Carroll High School in the Class of 1969. As a young man he was an exceptional athlete, an all-around championship gymnast and stellar baseball player. He was hard worker, a flooring contractor and carpenter by trade. He later went on to be a self-made entrepreneur and retired in Las Vegas in 2005. In 2018, he moved to Mesquite, NV. He also enjoyed gambling and watching sports. Tom was inherently compassionate, one who was devoted to caring for loved ones and family members during their time of need. He will forever be remembered for his kind spirit, generous heart and his endearing personality. Surviving, in addition to his wife Fay of Mesquite, NV, are daughters Jami Charles and Josie Dell of Florida and son Robert Dell of Nevada; step sons Coty (Susan) Christensen and Charlie Christensen of Utah; sister Wanda Weber of Tennessee; niece Tiffany Weber, and nine grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to sign our online guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 17, 2020.