Thomas Dell
1937 - 2020
Thomas Junior Dell, 82 passed peacefully Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his home in Greybull, Wyoming. Tom was born December 13, 1937 on the family dairy farm in Westminster, Maryland to the late parents Bessie Mae (Royston) Dell and Thomas N. Dell. Tom is survived by his sons Kevin Dell of Alaska; Shanon Dell of Washington; His grandchildren, Aurora Dawn and Tristin Robert Dell both of Alaska. His sisters, Hazel Reed of Ellicot City, Maryland; Neppy Williamson of Everett, Pennsylvania; Barbara (Wayne) Steger of Manchester, Maryland; sister-in-law, Alice Dell and he is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceeded in death by his infant sister, Rosalee Dell, Audrey Furham and brother, Robert F. Dell. Tom came out West in 1957 with his life long friend Rich Koerner of Columbia Falls, Montana. He then joined the US Army, April 8th, 1960. After his training he eventually served in Korea. Tom moved to the Bighorn basin January 1st, 1974. He went to work for the railroad, was trained as a welder and retired after over 25 years as Head Welder. He was a member of the Elks club and he loved to fish when he wasn't working on small engines and his antique tractors

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atwood Family Funeral Directors - BASIN
419 WEST C STREET
Basin, WY 82410
(307) 568-2041
August 17, 2020
My favorite memory of Uncle Tommy was him playing his guitar. I love you Uncle Tommy. Rest in peace. One of your nieces...Joyce Ellis
Joyce Ellis
August 17, 2020
Rest in peace Uncle Tommy, may your horizons be wide and your sunsets amazing!
Tammy Palmer
Family
August 16, 2020
I don’t remember him but hod’s parents were our neighbors growing up on the farm on route 27. Prayers and hugs to the family
Jean Hale Trawinski
Friend
August 16, 2020
Rest In Peace Uncle Tom. Kevin prayers for you and many thanks for your expression of caring and love for your dad. Love shelly
Shelly
Family
