Thomas Junior Dell, 82 passed peacefully Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his home in Greybull, Wyoming. Tom was born December 13, 1937 on the family dairy farm in Westminster, Maryland to the late parents Bessie Mae (Royston) Dell and Thomas N. Dell. Tom is survived by his sons Kevin Dell of Alaska; Shanon Dell of Washington; His grandchildren, Aurora Dawn and Tristin Robert Dell both of Alaska. His sisters, Hazel Reed of Ellicot City, Maryland; Neppy Williamson of Everett, Pennsylvania; Barbara (Wayne) Steger of Manchester, Maryland; sister-in-law, Alice Dell and he is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceeded in death by his infant sister, Rosalee Dell, Audrey Furham and brother, Robert F. Dell. Tom came out West in 1957 with his life long friend Rich Koerner of Columbia Falls, Montana. He then joined the US Army, April 8th, 1960. After his training he eventually served in Korea. Tom moved to the Bighorn basin January 1st, 1974. He went to work for the railroad, was trained as a welder and retired after over 25 years as Head Welder. He was a member of the Elks club and he loved to fish when he wasn't working on small engines and his antique tractors



