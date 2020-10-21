1/1
Thomas Edward Dougherty
1958 - 2020
Thomas Edward "Tom" Dougherty, 62 of Mt. Airy, MD passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 after an extended illness at his home. He was the beloved husband of MAP Dougherty (nee Phillips). He was born July 22, 1958, in Baltimore, MD the son of the late Edward Dougherty and the late Claire Dougherty (nee Beach). He was the owner of BJ's Liquors in Mt. Airy Maryland for 22 years. He was also a paid fire fighter for John's Hopkins Applied Physics lab as well as being a volunteer fire fighter for Howard County at the Savage Station. Surviving in addition to his wife is his sister-in-law Susan Phillips Belinko and 2 nieces and a nephew. Also survived by his cousins William "Bill" Beach & wife Dana, Edgar "Ed" Beach and Christine "Chris" Walters & husband Mark. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Where Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11 AM. Social distancing and mask are required at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
