Thomas Rollins Evans, also known as "Tom" or "Pap", of Hampstead, passed peacefully in his home Thursday night, August 8, 2019, surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was 85 years old. Born June 29, 1934 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Edward Peter and Clara (Murphy) Evans. He was the husband of Carolyn Ann (Bayline) Evans, his loving wife of 64 years. Tom enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in March of 1952 and served his time with an honorable discharge in October of 1954. He then served his country as a USMC reservist. Tom was a member of Local Union 24, IBEW for over 50 years as an electrician. He was a loyal member of the American Legion Post 200 and served as Commander for two years. He was also a member of The Forty and Eight. He was a communicant of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Manchester. Tom was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Alhambra. Surviving, in addition to his loving wife, are their three daughters, Dawn Marie Smith of Zephyr Hills, FL, Claire (Penny) McPhaul of Hampstead and Carole Michele Carlton of Timonium; four grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, three nephews and two nieces. He was predeceased by his brother, Edward R. Evans and by his brother-in-law, Joseph J. Ryan. The family will receive friends Monday, August 12 from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, where the American Legion Post 200 will celebrate Tom's life with a service in his honor in the evening. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 13 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 2930 Hanover Pike, Manchester, with his pastor, the Rev. Michael Roach as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Bartholomew Catholic Cemetery, Manchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Thomas Evans can be made to St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, P.O. Box 448, Manchester, MD 21102 or online at www.stbartholomewmanchester.org/parish-giving/ Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.elinefh.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 11, 2019