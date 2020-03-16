Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Francis Dorwart. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Francis "Tom" Dorwart, 79, of Westminster, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born December 24, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Frank and Marie Dorwart. He was the beloved husband of Vivian Dorwart (Pardini), to whom he married October 20, 1962. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He graduated from Priory School in 1958, and was an insurance representative for over 46 years. Tom was a member of the Army 4th Armored Division, Mount Airy Rotary Club, St. Michael's Catholic Church Knights of Columbus, St. John Catholic Church Knights of Columbus, American Legion Gold Star Post 191, and the American Legion Carroll Post 31. He enjoyed photography, art and Civil War history. Surviving in addition to his wife are children Anne Dorwart (Richard Hershberger), Thomas Dorwart (Kaitlin), David Dorwart, Mary Bearup (Jon) and Joey Dorwart (Triell); grandchildren Rebecca and Margaret Hershberger, Kali, Brayden, Kendall and Braxton Bearup, and Adaline and Joshua Dorwart; and siblings Frank Dorwart and Donna Mann. He was predeceased in death by his brother Edgar Dorwart. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 1125 St. Michael's Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771. Private interment will be at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery in Owings Mills. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157 or to St. Michael's Catholic Church, 1125 St. Michael's Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771. Online condolences may be offered to the family at





