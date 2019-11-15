Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Francis Spangler. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Celebration of Life 7:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Francis Spangler,74 of Westminster was taken to be with the Lord on Monday, November 11, 2019 , succumbing to diabetes after a long, valiant fight. Born June 2, 1945 he was the son of the late Francis Joseph and Jean Fitzgerald Spangler. He was the husband of Carole Masters, his loving and caring wife of 35 years. He graduated from St. John's High School, Westminster, MD, class of 1965, where he played basketball. Basketball proved to be his passion. He played and coached in the Carroll County Basketball League where he won many championships for men's and women's teams. His style was aggressive and tough which proved to be a winning combination with his teammates and friends. He also was an avid volleyball player, as well as played for Carroll County Chargers Football team. Tom was the owner of Thomas F. Spangler & Sons Construction Company where he served the Carroll County area for over 50 years. Tom's parents owned and operated Spangler's Market, Finksburg from the 1960's until the early 1980's when Tom and his brother Jim took over the family business and later sold it in the 1990's. Tom was a proud father of his children. Along with his wife, Tom is survived by his children; Christine Spangler, Tommy (Lisa) Spangler and Michael (Lisa) Spangler; and his step-daughter Amy Masters(Jamie) Harich; and his grandchildren, Haley Spangler, Heather Spangler, Cameron Spangler, Michael Spangler, Nicholas Spangler, Layne Harich and James Harich. He was the loving brother of Bette (Gary) Hurt, Jim (Joyce) Spangler and sister-in-law Pat Spangler. He is also survived by his former wife Cameron (Suz) Spangler. He was predeceased by brother Joe Spangler. The family will receive visitors, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster followed by a Celebration of Life service at 7 p.m. Food and fellowship 7:30 – 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his name can be made to the American Diabetes Associations at

