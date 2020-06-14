Thomas Hartley Johnson Sr., 86, of Glen Burnie, passed away on June 11, 2020. He was born in Maryland to the late Thomas Hardy and Emma Elizabeth Bowman Johnson. He was an avid farmer and proud owner of the Johnson farm in Smallwood. He also had a career in nursing at Springfield Hospital Center for 31 years and was a previous co-owner of Johnson Bus Service. While living in West Virginia, he worked for 10 years at FedEx Smart Post after retiring from nursing. Tom was a hard worker, continuing to work until the age of 81 when he was encouraged to retire. Tom enjoyed fishing, reading, hunting and farming. He is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years, Dolores; loving children, Jo Ann Wright, Lois Medicus (Michael Miller), Carol Johnson (William Kreutzer) and Thomas H. Johnson Jr. (Denise); loving stepchildren, Megan Beard and Brian Harman (Katie); 13 cherished grandchildren; six beloved great-grandchildren; and dear sisters, Sandy Bridges and Genevieve Grimes. He will also be missed by his beloved dog, Ivy. The family will receive up to 40 people in the funeral home at one time during the visitation hours of 10:30 AM - 1 PM on Tuesday, June 16th at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, Glen Burnie. Once we reach the 40 person limit, there will be a wait to enter the funeral home. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at 1 PM in the funeral home chapel (40 person limit). If you wish to attend the service, we ask that you contact the family so that we have an estimate of those attending. For condolences, visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 14, 2020.