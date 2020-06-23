Thomas James Pinkine
Thomas 'Timmy' James Pinkine J., also known as 'Buff' and 'Black Fox' 1947-2020, of Arlington WA. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Thomas Pinkine Sr. and Marie (Kelley) Pinkine. Tom grew up in Reisterstown, Franklin HS Class of '65, and served two tours in Viet Nam. He worked as a lineman all his life, starting out with BGE. He was a gifted outdoorsman, Bay Area Mountain Men Reenactor, hunter, trapper, artist and a quietly spiritual man. Among his many adventures, Tom traveled solo on his Harley from WA to Westminster, sleeping on picnic tables at rest stops, to participate in the 2007 Ride to the Wall. Tom was married to Anita (Cameron) his bride of 44 years who predeceased him in 2018. He is survived by his siblings Kelley Pinkine and Barbara Gibbes (Lyndon), daughters Angela and Denise, sons Scott, Dion, Nick, Chuck (Helen), 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. 'Shiny side up,knees in the breeze'.



Published in Carroll County Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
