Thomas Clark Kelly of Lakeland, Florida, formerly of Westminster, Maryland, died peacefully of natural causes at home on December 25, 2019. He was predeceased in 2009 by his beloved wife of 39 years, Anne Carney Kelly, née Fisher, of Westminster. Kelly was born in Baltimore, Maryland in 1934, the son of Thomas C. Kelly, Sr. and Sara Theresa McAlindon. His sisters Kathleen Kelly, Aileen R. Gay, Rita Kelly and Angela Jenkins predeceased him. Kelly attended Loyola College and graduated with degrees in Philosophy and Theology from St. Mary's University in Baltimore. He was an assistant pastor at St. John Catholic Church in Westminster from 1961 through 1968. He also served as an operations manager and executive administrator for healthcare providers, high tech businesses and federal agencies. Kelly's career in management consulting and software development began at NCR Corporation and later NASA. He then focused on development of software products for healthcare providers and physicians for the balance of his career, working for Helix Health, Rockburn Systems, Planning Research Corporation, and Health Care Information Consultants, LLC. Kelly's passing is mourned by his extended family, including his brothers- and sisters-in-law and his many nieces and nephews in the Kelly and Fisher clans. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at

