Thomas Lester May, of Sykesville, aged 86, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Dove House in Westminster. Born in Lansing, North Carolina on September 1, 1933, he was the son of the late Jacob F. and Florence A. May, and the beloved husband of Betty Ely May, his wife of nearly 64 years. Tom attended Sykesville High School and upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force serving from 1953 to 1957 earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was employed by Westinghouse until his retirement. He was the devoted father of Steven May and his wife Myrna, dear grandfather of Kristen May of Portland, OR, and Alex May of Manchester, and dear brother to Jane Peach of Woodstock and James May of Florida. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings General May, June Ray, and Jacob May. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Springfield Cemetery, Sykesville. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 300, Chamberlain, SD 57325-9919.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 14, 2020