Thomas Lansing Mueck, 70, of Upperco, passed away on April 18, 2019 at his home. Born August 24, 1948 in Hackensack, NJ, he was the son of Barbara (Waitt) Mueck of California and the late George W. Mueck. He was the beloved husband of Deborah Gay (Phillips) Mueck, his wife of 49 years. He was a proud Navy veteran and had been a 1st class engineer with the federal government prior to retirement. Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Lauren Dee Mueck-Klass and her husband John Jeffrey Klass of Hampstead; brother, Gilman West Mueck of CA. He was predeceased by brothers Justin Gates Mueck and Ortan Hartley Mueck. The family will receive friends at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 S. Main St., Hampstead on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00 am with Pastor Michael Adams officiating. Interment will be in Christ Lutheran Cemetery.

