Thomas L. Rugguri Jr. (1933 - 2019)
Obituary
Thomas "Tom" L. Rugguri, Jr., 85, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, MD. Born on May 29, 1933, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Thomas L., Sr., and Mary NiCastro Rugguri. He was the loving husband of the late Jane Ellen Worrell Rugguri, who passed away in 1984.Years ago, Tom worked at the former Naarden/Quest International. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Tom enjoyed going to the beach, traveling, and loved to make people laugh.Surviving him are children: Mark T. Rugguri, Leslie J. Helton, David B. Rugguri and wife Amanda, and Daniel B. Rugguri and wife Kimberly, grandchildren: Alexandra, Brett, Andrew, Shaina, Shelbi, Madison, Julia, and Connor, great-grandchild: Karson, special friend: Phyllis Green, siblings: Gloria "Jean" Bain and Antoinette "Toni" Rugguri, and numerous nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Sunday, May 5, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6, at 10:30 am. Interment to follow in Meadowridge Memorial Park, Elkridge, MD.If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the .Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

Published in Carroll County Times on May 3, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
