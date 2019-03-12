Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas M. Dinsmore. View Sign

On March 9, 2019, Thomas "Pat" Moran Dinsmore, beloved husband of Mona Dinsmore; devoted father of his children, Nancy Louise Dinsmore (John H.M. Cox) and Patricia Ann Dinsmore (Gregory Shepperd), as well as Mona's children, Kari Elizabeth Thomas (Howard Bull), Lise Ellen Criswell (Jason Glanville), and Michael W.E. Criswell (Julie Criswell); cherished grandfather of Matthew Dinsmore Cox (Elizabeth Q. Cox), Sullivan McMaster Cox, Dalton W.E. Thomas, Mia Elizabeth Criswell, and August William Criswell; dear great grandfather of Courtney McCall Cox and Katherine Louise Cox. Pat is predeceased by his first wife, Ruth Warren Dinsmore, and his five siblings, Jeanette Gambril, Katherine Dashiell, Marion Dinsmore, Louise Koenig, and William Dinsmore.A visitation will be held at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd, on Friday from 1 to 3 PM and 6 to 8 PM. Pat will lie in state at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 16530 Trenton Church Rd, Upperco, MD, 21155, on Saturday from 11:30 AM to 12 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will begin. Interment Christ Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church.

1050 York Road

Towson , MD 21204

