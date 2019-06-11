On June 9, 2019, Thomas Marvin Thompson, of Finksburg, passed away suddenly. He was born in Oakland Mills to the late Ramona and Marvin Thompson; dear brother of Elaine McLaughlin and her husband Jack, the late Mazie "Susie" Thompson-Rogers; cherished uncle of Wendie Case and her husband Allan, Jeffery Schaeffer and his wife Lisa, Kelly Stinnett and her husband Scott, Scott Leonard. Also survived by many loving great nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Family and friends will celebrate Thomas's life at Eline Funeral Home-Finksburg on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5-8 PM where a funeral service will be held 11 AM Thursday, June 13, 2019. Officiating will be Pastor Dave Meador. Interment New Oakland United Methodist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on June 11, 2019