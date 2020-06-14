I am very thankful for his cheerful spirit and the sparkle he had in his eyes. He was a blessing to my mom in his last months. May the Lord comfort all who mourn.
Thomas Newton Fischer, Jr., 93, of Westminster, formerly of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his residence. Born on January 20, 1927, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Thomas Sr., and Wilomena "Minnie" Fischer. He was the beloved husband of the late Virginia Mae Fischer who passed away in 2009. Thomas worked as a Superintendent of Construction and Project Manager for BG&E for 42 years until he retired. He volunteered at the National Aquarium in Baltimore for 26 years. A proud veteran of the United States Navy, he served his country during World War II. He was a faithful life long member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Reisterstown, MD. Surviving him is his daughter: Amy Abbott and husband Ricky, grandchildren: Cody Abbott and Shelby Haschert, and great granddaughter: Mackenzie. He was predeceased by his son: Robert T. Fischer, and siblings: George, Dot, and Janet. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 109 Main St, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 14, 2020.