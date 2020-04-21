Carroll County Times

Thomas Paul Shipley

Thomas Paul Shipley, age 85 of Eldersburg, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his home. Born May 9, 1934 in Reisterstown, he was the son of the late Paul and Mena Shipley. He was the husband of the late Barbara L. Shipley, who died in 2008. He was a graduate of the Maryland Institute of Art and was chief instrument designer in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Johns Hopkins University. He enjoyed drawing and painting. Surviving are son Jeffrey T. Shipley of San Francisco, CA. He was predeceaed by his daughter Carol Shipley Thamert, who died in 2006. Services and interment will be private.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 21, 2020
